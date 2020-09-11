London, September 11: Britain and Japan agree to their first major post-Brexit trade deal. According to reports, UK has secured a free trade agreement with Japan, which is the UK’s first major trade deal as an independent trading nation and will increase trade with Japan by an estimated £15.2 billion.

According to a report on the Mirage, according to the trade deal, UK companies will get exporting to Japan a competitive advantage in a number of areas. It will help to create jobs and drive economic growth throughout the whole of the UK. Japan's Next PM: Yoshihide Suga, Backed by Key Faction of Ruling LDP, Emerges as Frontrunner to Succeed Shinzo Abe.

#BREAKING Britain and Japan agree first major post-Brexit trade deal: UK government pic.twitter.com/CbU0g5S6Td — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 11, 2020

The trade deal will give UK businesses a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region and help to increase the resilience and diversity of our supply chains. UK businesses will benefit from tariff-free trade on 99 percent of exports to Japan. Government analysis shows that a deal with Japan will deliver a £1.5 billion boost to the UK economy and increase UK workers’ wages by £800 million in the long run.

