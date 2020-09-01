Tokyo, September 1: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is the front runner for the post of Japanese Prime Minister after Shinzo Abe resigned on Friday. Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday cemented his place as a frontrunner in the race to become the next prime minister of Japan. However, Suga has officially not announced candidacy for the post.

According to local reports, the largest faction within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-backed the Chief Secretary for the top post. The development came almost two weeks ahead of a vote expected on September 14. Other key factions have also said they will back Suga, reported global news agency AFP. Suga is expected to make his candidacy official on Wednesday. Shinzo Abe Resigns: What's Next For Japan? How Will Next PM be Elected? List of 5 Potential Successors.

The ruling LDP has opted for a constrained format of polling to appoint the new PM of the country. As per the report, It will poll only its MPs and three representatives from each of the country's 47 prefectures. The decision to conduct constrained polling drew criticism. However, the party is of the opinion that to hold a full-scale election would take at least two months. Shinzo Abe Resigns as Japan Prime Minister Over Health Issues, Announces Decision At A Press Conference.

The other front runners in the race of the PM are: Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of Japan's one-time popular Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, Seiko Noda, a critic of Abe and one of the tallest women leaders of Japan and Taro Aso, a leader with vast experience and also served at many posts in several LDP governments. Shinzo Abe stepped down from his position on Friday due to his deteriorating health.

