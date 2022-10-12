Mumbai, October 12: The Switzerland government is planning to impose a fine of $1,000 fine for those violating the 'burqa ban' in the country. According to reports, the government has sent a draft to the parliament seeking to turn it into a law. The draft law seeks to fine people across the country who violate the nation-wide ban on face coverings.

If reports are to be believed, the government has sought the parliament's nod to implement a nation-wife "burqa ban" law. The government has also proposed a fine of 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,005) on the violators. In an official statement, the cabinet said, "The ban on covering faces aims to ensure public safety and order. Punishment is not the priority," reports Reuters. Hijab Ban Case: In Countries Like Iran, Women Are Fighting Against Hijab, Karnataka Govt to Supreme Court.

Interestingly, the draft law includes various exemptions which include waiving off the ban on aircraft, at diplomatic premises, places of worship, artistic performances and advertising among others. However, face coverings related to health, safety, climatic conditions and local customs would continue to remain valid.

The country-wife ban proposed by the cabinet has also asked the parliament to include the ban under the criminal code so that offenders can be fined up to 10,000 francs. It is to be noted that the proposal to implement a "burqa ban" had a narrow victory in the binding referendum last year after it was set in motion by the same group which had organised a ban in 2009 ban on the new minarets. Karnataka Hijab Row: More Students Wear Saffron Shawls and Hijabs in College Campuses Despite Ban.

Those who proposed the ban called the facial coverings a sign of extremes and political Islam. Muslim groups have also condemned the vote by the cabinet as discriminatory and have promised to challenge it legally.

