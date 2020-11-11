Beijing, Nov 11: At least eight miners have died following a coal mine accident last week in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, rescuers said on Wednesday.

Rescue work was finished on Tuesday as the last four bodies were retrieved and pulled out of a coal mine shaft operated by the Qiaoziliang Coal Industry Co. Ltd. in Tongchuan City, according to the rescue headquarters on the site.

A total of 42 miners were working in the mine when the accident took place at 1:15 p.m. (local time) on November 4, and among them, 34 workers were lifted out safely, Xinhua news agency reported.

Experts are still working to find out the details and the cause of the accident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).