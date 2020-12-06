Beijing, December 6: The "artificial sun", an ambitious nuclear-powered project on which China has been working on for past several years, was finally launched on Friday, December 4. Technically named as HL-2M Tokamak, the device is expected to effectively address China's energy requirements and provide an impetus to the next-generation research. Here is all you need to know.

What is HL-2M Tokamak?

HL-2M Tokamak is China's self-developed device, which attempts at replicating the sun. It is an advanced nuclear fusion experimental research apparatus, which uses hydrogen and deuterium gases. The entire plant is based in Chengdu city of China's southwest Sichuan province. NATO Must Devote More Time, Action to Counter Security Challenges Posed by China: Report.

Why is it Referred to as 'The Artificial Sun'?

The denotation is used to refer to HL-2M Tokamak as it uses helium and deuterium -- the two gases which scientists believe are crucial in producing the heat which the sun produces. The epithet uses a powerful magnetic field to produce heat upto 150 million degree celsius, which no other nuclear-powered device had produce earlier.

"The energy confinement time of international tokamak devices is less than one second. The shot discharge duration of the HL-2M is around 10 seconds, with an energy confinement time of a few hundred milliseconds," Yang Qingwei, chief engineer of the HL-2M at the Southwestern Institute of Physics under the CNNC, was reported as saying by the Chinese media.

How It Will Help China?

The device is expected to address a major portion of China's energy requirements for advanced nuclear research projects. The launch of December 4 gives the country an edge in this realm as compared to its rivals in the West.

The artificial sun will boost China's participation in the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, and expedite its research in the fields of flow instability and magnetic phenomena of ultra-high temperature plasma, according to experts.

