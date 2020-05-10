China's CGTN Shares Beautiful Pic of 'Mount Qomolangma', Claims World's Highest Peak Mt Everest Belongs to China's Tibet, Deletes After Irking Nepal

Screenshot of tweet by CGTN (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Kathmandu, May 10: A tweet by the official Twitter account of China Global Television Network (CGTN) calling Mount Everest "Mount Qomolangma" triggered a controversy between China and Nepal. The tweet, which has now been deleted, has pictures of "Mount Qomolangma" and is seen as an attempt by China to claim that Mount Everest, as well as Tibet, belong to them. The development drew ire from Nepal, which has authority over the southern part of Mount Everest, and others.

The CGTN on May 2 had tweeted: "An extraordinary sun halo was spotted Friday in the skies over Mount #Qomolangma, also known as Mount Everest, the world's highest peak located in China's #Tibet Autonomous Region." According to a resolution signed by China and Nepal in 1960, the southern part of Mount Everest will belong to Nepal and northern part to Tibet Autonomous Region, which Beijing claims as its own.

"The majority of tourism and expeditions on Mount Everest take place from Nepal, now with help of technology, China is also developing Tibet side of Everest and recent projection by the official website clearly reflects the ambitious plans of China and this move may become a bone of contention between Nepal and China," Professor of Chinese studies at Jawahar Lal Nehru University, Srikant Kondapali, told ANI.

Prior to the deleted tweet, CGTN on April 30 said that China had started a new round of height measurements of "Mount Qomolangma". "It is not a new thing, China is trying to consolidate its claims on Tibet and Everest," professor Kondapali added.