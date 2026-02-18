Noida, February 18: Galgotias University is once again facing online scrutiny after claiming that its students and staff developed a “soccer drone” entirely in house at its Greater Noida campus. The controversy comes on the same day the university was reportedly asked to vacate the exhibition area at the India AI Impact Summit over a separate dispute involving a robotic dog.

Soccer Drone Claim Raises Questions

Videos circulating on social media show a university staff member stating that the soccer drone was built through “end to end engineering” at the campus. In the clip, the employee mentions that the university has its own simulation lab and application arena, describing it as India’s first on campus soccer drone arena.

However, several users online claimed that the drone shown in the video closely resembles the Striker V3 ARF, a commercially available soccer drone developed by South Korea’s Helsel Group. The Striker V3 ARF is reportedly available for purchase in India for around INR 40,000. Galgotias University Asked to Vacate AI Summit After ORION Robotic Dog Found to Be China-Made Unitree Go2: Reports.

Galgotias University Faces Fresh Row Over Soccer Drone Claim After Unitree Go2 ‘Orion’ Controversy

Galgotias University strikes again. This is the Helsel Striker V3 soccer drone, made in South Korea. But they shamelessly claimed that it was innovated at Galgotias University and presented it at the AI Summit in Delhi. I have no words. pic.twitter.com/D1HZWzh2ai — Mohit Chauhan (@mohitlaws) February 18, 2026

As of now, the university has not issued a public clarification regarding the soccer drone allegations.

Earlier ‘Orion’ Robot Dog Controversy

The fresh debate follows an earlier incident at the summit where university representatives were allegedly asked to leave the expo area. The issue erupted after a four legged robot was showcased under the name “Orion” and presented as a product developed at the university’s Centre of Excellence. ORION Robotic Dog Showcased at India AI Summit is China Made Unitree Go2 Robodog: Galgotias University Clarifies.

Social media users later identified the robot as the Unitree Go2, manufactured by Chinese firm Unitree Robotics. The same model is sold online in India at prices ranging between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.

In another viral clip, a university professor is seen stating that the robot had been built at the Centre of Excellence. This triggered criticism online, with users accusing the institution of presenting imported technology as an in house innovation.

University’s Response

In a statement posted on X, Galgotias University clarified that the robotic dog had been purchased from Unitree and was being used strictly as a training and learning tool for students. The university maintained that it had never claimed to have manufactured the robot itself.

With two back to back controversies involving the soccer drone and the robotic dog, the episode has sparked wider conversations around transparency, innovation claims, and the verification of technology showcased at major tech events.

