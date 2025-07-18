Chinese robot company UBTECH showcased its Walker 2 humanoid robot, which is capable of swapping its batteries without needing humans to remove it. The Walker 2 robot has been called the "first humanoid robot capable of autonomously battery swapping". In a video shared online, the robot from UBTECH removes its battery from the back with its own robotic hands and places it in a multiple-battery charging unit. It also put the battery back into its system autonomously. ‘Hey Grok’ Like Voice Activation Coming Soon to Tesla Electric Vehicles, Confirms Elon Musk.

Walker 2 Humanoid Robot from China's UBTECH Company Became First Robot, Capable of Swapping Its Own Battery

Chinese humanoid robot company UBTECH shows off its Walker 2 robot autonomously swapping its battery. pic.twitter.com/6Vz6lGy00e — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) July 17, 2025

