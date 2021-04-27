Beijing, April 27: The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 11 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of them, five were reported in Sichuan, two in Guangdong and one each in Inner Mongolia, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Chongqing, Xinhua reported. Turkey Declares Full Lockdown From April 29 to May 17 to Contain Spread of COVID-19.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Monday, the commission said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2021 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).