Bogota, September 13: Colombia’s Constitutional Court has delivered a landmark ruling against Meta, finding that the company violated the right to freedom of expression of porn actress and adult entertainer Esperanza Gomez when it shut down her Instagram account without clear justification.

Gomez, one of Colombia’s most prominent adult film stars with over five million followers on the platform, argued that she regularly posted images of herself in lingerie as part of her professional work. According to her, Instagram’s sudden suspension of her account not only stripped her of a major platform for engaging with fans but also harmed her livelihood. UK Supply Teacher Sends Naked Snapchat Photos and Videos of Herself to 15-Year-Old Student, Says ‘I Bet All the Boys Fancy Me’.

Meta defended the decision, claiming that Gomez’s posts breached its nudity and sexual content guidelines. However, the Constitutional Court disagreed, concluding that the company applied its standards “inconsistently.” The justices noted that other accounts sharing similar content remained active, highlighting what they described as an “arbitrary” and discriminatory application of the rules. UK: Teacher in Cardiff, Who Had Sex With Minor Student and Asked Her to Send Nude Selfies, Faces Jail Time.

In its judgment, the court stated that Meta had “illegitimately restricted” Gomez’s freedom of expression and acted without transparency. While the ruling stopped short of imposing direct penalties, it ordered Meta to revise Instagram’s terms of use, privacy policies, and content moderation procedures. The company must now ensure that users are clearly informed about the reasons for account suspensions and the mechanisms available to appeal such decisions.

The case underscores broader concerns across Latin America regarding the power of social media platforms to unilaterally shape digital speech. The ruling echoes developments in neighboring Brazil, where the Supreme Court recently held platforms directly liable for failing to swiftly remove illegal content such as hate speech.

Legal experts say the Colombian court’s decision could set a precedent for greater accountability and transparency from technology giants operating in the region. For Gomez, it represents a personal victory against what she describes as unfair censorship. For Meta, it serves as a reminder that in democratic societies, corporate policies must align with constitutional principles protecting freedom of expression.

