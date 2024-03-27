Cardiff, March 27: Ieuan Bartlett, a 29-year-old high school teacher from Whitchurch, Cardiff in UK is facing jail time for having sex with a student at her home while her mother was out and asking her to send nude selfies. Bartlett admitted to 12 counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust at Cardiff Crown Court.

BBC reported that Bartlett had nurtured a sexual relationship with the girl, who was just 16 at the time. He had her send him nude selfies and they had sex during the school holidays. The girl reported to the police that Bartlett would hug and kiss her, express his love for her, and talk about wanting a relationship with her. This culminated in him moving in with her after she left college. Sex With Student in US: Female Teacher Gets Life Sentence for Sexually Engaging With High School Student for Over 30 Times in Arkansas.

Bartlett was arrested and interviewed twice by the police but declined to answer any questions. He initially denied any sexual relationship with the student during the school term, but later admitted to having sex with her at her house after the term had ended. UK Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Minor Student in Field, Sends Him Topless Pic on Snapchat; Banned From Teaching For Life.

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe stated that text messages between Bartlett and the girl made it “crystal clear” they were discussing the sex they previously had and enjoyed during the term. Cobbe added that Bartlett asked the girl for naked pictures after the term had ended, despite her obvious reluctance, and his possession of those images was and is an offence.

In addition to the 12 counts of sexual activity with a child, Bartlett also previously admitted to possessing an indecent image of the girl. Judge Lucy Crowther remanded Bartlett into custody and he is due to appear at Cardiff Crown Court for sentencing on May 3.

