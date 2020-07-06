New Delhi, July 6: A total of 239 scientists spread across 39 countries across the globe are firm that coronavirus is "airborne". The World Health Organisation (WHO), on previous occasions over the past four months, has reiterated that COVID-19 is not airborne but spreads through droplets in the air when an infected person speaks or sneezes. Coronavirus Tally in India Inches Closer to 7 Lakh Cases, Country Becomes 3rd Worst-Hit Nation.

The scientists, who have written to the WHO to seek a revision in its recommendations, also plan to publish their findings in a coordinated medical journal report by next month. The researchers also plan to release their findings in an open letter to the global health body, the New York Times reported.

The WHO is yet to officially react to the scientists' claim. In its advisories released so far since the outbreak of coronavirus, the Organisation has claimed that a distance of two metres, combined with the use of face mask can prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Dr. Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO’s technical lead of infection prevention and control, claimed that there is no solid evidence that can prove that coronavirus can transmit among people present within a room without the infected person speaking, sneezing or coming in close contact with others.

"We have been stating several times that we consider airborne transmission as possible but certainly not supported by solid or even clear evidence," he was reported as saying.

The claim by 239 scientists comes amid escalating number of cases across the world, with the per-day toll of infections rising alarmingly in the US, Brazil and India. In other parts of the world, life is returning towards normalcy with the daily of toll of infections falling. A vaccine, however, is necessitated to control the pandemic, experts reiterate.

