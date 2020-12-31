Washington, December 31: US logged in more than 3,900 coronavirus deaths in the new daily record, said John Hopkins. According to an AFP update, more than 3,927 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in the US, a new daily record for fatalities from the virus.

This brought the US total to 19,715,899 infections and 341,845 deaths since the pandemic began. According to reports, December is already the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Colorado Identifies First Known Case of UK COVID-19 Variant in the US.

#BREAKING US logs more than 3,900 Covid-19 deaths in new daily record: Johns Hopkins pic.twitter.com/HXDcD2CmK1 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 31, 2020

The US state of Colorado recorded what is reportedly America's first case of the particular infectious coronavirus variant that emerged recently in Britain, the governor said Tuesday.

