Coronavirus Outbreak in US: Las Vegas Casinos, Hotels to Temporarily Close

Las Vegas Casinos. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Los Angeles, March 16: Several Las Vegas casinos and hotels including iconic properties on the city's main strip will close their doors in an effort to prevent spread of the deadly coronavirus, MGM said Sunday.

"It is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression," Jim Murren, chairman of MGM Resorts, said in a statement. COVID-19 Outbreak: US Coronavirus Cases Surge Past 1,000 and Death Toll Rises to 28.

"Accordingly, we will close all of our Las Vegas properties as of Tuesday, March 17th, for the good of our employees, guests and communities," Murren said, adding the company intends to re-open the facilities "as soon as it is safe."