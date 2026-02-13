The Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh has been rocked by two separate MMS video leak scandals this month. The Uttar Pradesh police department faced severe embarrassment this week following the viral leak of a private video involving two constables. This also led to a spike on online searches for "Bijnor police viral video" on the internet. The second private video leak incident involves an employee of a local restaurant named "Center Point". While the constables seen in the obscene viral videos have been suspended, a manhunt is undeway to nab absconding restaurant employee.

Bijnor Police Viral Video Row: 2 Constables Suspended Over Private MMS Clip Leak

In the first incident, the Bijnor police department faced internal scrutiny after an explicit video involving two of its own members went viral. Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jha ordered the immediate suspension of a male Head Constable and a female Constable on February 11, 2026.

The footage, which appears to have been recorded in a residential setting, showed the officers in a compromising position. The department took a stern view of the matter, particularly as the female officer was reportedly seen in her official uniform in portions of the footage. A formal departmental inquiry is underway to determine how the private video was leaked to the public and to assess the breach of service conduct rules. Bijnor Police Viral Video Controversy: UP Cop and Woman Constable Suspended After Their Obscene Videos Surface Online.

Voyeurism Racket Exposed at 'Center Point' Restaurant

Simultaneously, a major voyeurism scandal has rocked the local hospitality sector. Authorities have sealed the "Center Point" restaurant in Bijnor city after discovering that an employee had been secretly recording couples and students. The establishment had marketed "private cabin", isolated space beneath a staircase, to visitors seeking privacy.

The racket was exposed when a couple became suspicious of an employee, identified as Satendra Kumar. Upon checking his phone, they discovered approximately 200 obscene videos of various couples. Police investigation revealed that Kumar had drilled a pinhole through the cabin wall to record unsuspecting guests. An FIR has been registered under Section 77 (Voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a manhunt is currently active for the suspect. Viral Videos of Students and Couples Secretly Recorded by Bijnor Hotel Employee, FIR Registered.

Police are monitoring social media platforms to prevent the further circulation of these leaked clips, noting that sharing such content is a punishable offense under the IT Act.

Don't Share Private Videos!

Under Indian law, the recording and distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) carry severe penalties, including up to three years of imprisonment. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant when using private facilities. Safety experts recommend that citizens check for "two-way" mirrors and inspect smoke detectors, power sockets, and wall partitions for tiny lenses or unusual holes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).