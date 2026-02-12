Police in Bijnor have sealed a local restaurant named "Center Point" following the discovery of a massive voyeurism racket involving the secret recording of young couples and students. A manhunt has also been launched for the prime suspect, an employee identified as Satendra Kumar, after approximately 200 obscene videos of students and couples were discovered on his mobile phone. The incident has sparked outrage, particularly as the recordings reportedly targeted students who frequented the establishment’s "private cabin".

The matter came to light on February 4, 2026, when a couple using one of the restaurant’s secluded spaces became suspicious of Kumar’s behavior. Upon confronting him and checking his phone with the help of an acquaintance, they discovered a vast library of private footage involving dozens of different students and couples. Bijnor Police Viral Video Controversy: UP Cop and Woman Constable Suspended After Their Obscene Videos Surface Online.

Bijnor hotel employee secretly records couples' private moments (Photo Credits: X/@ravipandey2643)

Bijnor Circle Officer Sangram Singh confirmed that an FIR was registered on February 6 under Section 77 (Voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "The accused used to make objectionable videos without consent and circulate them online," Singh stated, adding that police have seized CCTV DVRs as part of the ongoing investigation.

Bijnor Police on Illegal Recording of Private Videos of Students and Couples

Modus Operandi: The 'Private Cabin' Trap

According to police investigators, the restaurant actively marketed "private cabin" to young students and couples, charging an additional fee for the privilege. The "private cabin" was situated beneath a staircase. The space was furnished with a sofa and heavy curtains to provide an illusion of total privacy. Kumar allegedly exploited the cabin’s isolated position by drilling a tiny hole through the wall to record unsuspecting visitors.

Reports suggest the recordings were not only circulated online but may have also been intended for blackmailing the victims. While the "Center Point" restaurant has been sealed by order of the district administration, the main accused, Satendra Kumar, remains at large. Bijnor Brawl Video: Two Groups Clash Over Social Media Reel in Uttar Pradesh.

Beware of Voyeurism

Voyeurism cases in "private cabins" are a recurring concern for law enforcement in urban and semi-urban hubs. Authorities advise the public to remain vigilant when using such facilities and to report any suspicious behavior or structural irregularities, such as unusual holes in walls or misaligned mirrors, to the local police immediately.

