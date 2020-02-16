COVID-19: China's Hubei Province Bans Use of All Private Cars Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Private ambulances to be allowed | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Beijing, February 16: China's central Hubei province, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, imposed a ban on all private vehicles on Sunday. The move is part of the "escalating prevention and control work", said the state-run Chinese press. The provincial government decided to bar all private cars from plying except those designated for emergency and relief services.

The move to ban vehicles in Hubei comes amid mounting death toll across China. the number of fatalities, on Sunday, crossed the 1,600-mark with 142 more deaths reported in the South Asian nation within a span of 24 hours. Out of the 142 deaths, 139 alone were reported in Hubei province.

Update by China's Semi-Official Global Times

Escalating prevention and control work: Central #China's #Hubei said it will ban all private cars except those vehicles designated for the use of taking part in fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/hPkn51vsCh — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) February 16, 2020

Hubei, where Wuhan is located, witnessed the first case of coronavirus in mid-December. The province is known for its varsities offering medical education, and has attracted scores of students from neighbouring India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Most among the student populace were evacuated after the virus outbreak was declared a national emergency.