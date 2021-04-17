Moscow, April 17: Russia's Sputnik V, a potential vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), is likely to be useful for animals too, according to Alexander Gintsburg, who heads the Russian Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is developed by Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). COVID-19 Vaccine Price: Russia Sets Maximum Wholesale Rate For Sputnik V at $26 For 2 Doses.

Talking to Sputnik News, Alexander Gintsburg said Sputnik V vaccine may also effectively protect animals from COVID-19 infection. "I do believe that Sputnik V will also effectively protect animals, but we should vaccinate people at first," he was quoted as saying. Gintsburg also underlined that animals should be vaccinated not only for their protection, but also to stop animal-to-human transmission. Russia registered the world's first coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for animals, Carnivac-Cov in March.

The mass production of Carnivac-Cov is likely to start in Russia this month. According to Russia's veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, companies from Greece, Australia, Poland, Canada, the US, and Singapore have shown interest in purchasing the COVID-19 vaccine for animals.

Sputnik V was registered in Russia in August last year. It was the first COVID-19 vaccine to get registered in any country of the world. It is a two-component treatment based on human adenovirus, which makes people develop immunity to the virus for at least two years. Russia claimed 95 percent efficiency of Sputnik V. In India, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical major Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) has received permission to import Sputnik V from Russia for restricted use in emergencies.

