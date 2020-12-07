Moscow, December 7: Russia's Health Ministry has set the wholesale price for Sputnik V, a potential vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), at Rs 1,942 ($26) for two doses, according to a report. COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is developed by Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). Currently, phase 3 trials of the vaccine are underway in different countries. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Russia to Start Mass Vaccination Against Coronavirus Once 20 Million Doses of Sputnik V Available.

"The Russian Health Ministry has registered the manufacturer's maximum wholesale price for a vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (The price]) is 1,942 rubles for 2 components," Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian Health Minister, was quoted by Sputnik News as saying.

Russia registered Sputnik V, touted as the world's first vaccine against coronavirus infection, on August 11. The vaccine, which has been included in the list of essential medicines by Russia, will be free for Russian citizens. It is a two-component treatment based on human adenovirus, which makes people develop immunity to the virus for at least two years. Russia, last month, claimed 95 percent efficiency of Sputnik V.

"Second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed a 91.4% efficacy for the Sputnik V vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; vaccine efficacy is over 95% 42 days after the first dose," the developer had said. According to the company, 22,000 volunteers had been vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 with both doses.

