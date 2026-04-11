New Zealand is on high alert as Cyclone Vaianu edges closer to the country’s northern coastline, triggering a region-wide state of emergency in Northland. MetService has labelled the system a “multi-hazard, potentially life-threatening event,” with warnings of torrential rain, wind gusts up to 140 km/h, and waves rising to eight meters.

Conditions began deteriorating early Saturday, with a red rain warning already in force across Northland. Authorities say the storm will intensify through the evening, with the most severe impact expected on Sunday as Cyclone Vaianu is forecast to hit New Zealand’s North Island.

Cyclone Vaianu Live Tracker Map on Windy

Residents across New Zealand can track Cyclone Vaianu in real time using the Windy live tracker map. The platform provides detailed visuals of wind speed, rainfall, and storm movement, helping people stay updated as the system moves toward and across the North Island. Cyclone Vaianu Live Tracker Map on Windy: New Zealand's North Island Braces for Destructive Winds and Heavy Rain As Cyclonic Storm Approaches.

North Island Under Widespread Alerts

Large parts of New Zealand’s North Island are now under weather warnings, reflecting the scale of the approaching cyclone. Authorities have cautioned that intense rainfall may lead to flash flooding and landslides in several regions. Hawke’s Bay remains particularly alert, given its vulnerability to cyclone damage in recent years. Cyclone Maila Live Tracker Map on Windy: Storm Weakens to Category 2, May Hit Australia's Queensland Coast Next Week.

Dangerous Coastal Conditions in New Zealand

Severe coastal impacts are already being recorded in northern New Zealand. At the Whangārei Harbour entrance, waves have exceeded seven meters, while strong swells continue to build. In Tutukaka, wind gusts have crossed 100 km/h and are expected to strengthen further as the cyclone hits New Zealand shores.

Officials have warned residents in coastal and low-lying areas to avoid shorelines and secure property immediately.

Emergency Preparations Across New Zealand

As Cyclone Vaianu nears, panic buying has been reported in parts of the Bay of Plenty, with supermarket shelves running low on essentials such as water, bread, and batteries. Civil Defence teams across New Zealand are urging residents to prepare emergency kits, clear gutters, and secure outdoor items.

Meteorologists stress that although the storm is still offshore, conditions in New Zealand will worsen rapidly, leaving little time for last-minute action.

Authorities Issue Urgent Advisory

New Zealand authorities continue to monitor Cyclone Vaianu closely as it tracks south-southeast. Residents are being urged to follow Civil Defence updates, stay indoors during peak conditions, and avoid non-essential travel.

With the cyclone now hitting New Zealand, officials emphasize that preparedness and caution will be critical to reducing risks and ensuring public safety.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).