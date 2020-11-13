London, November 13: Indian-origin ministers in the United Kindom, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Priti Patel, have marked the festival Diwali. While Priti Patel sent a message for online Diwali celebrations, Rishi Sunak lighted candles in earthen pots in Downing Street, the official residence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Videos of Patel's Diwali message and Sunak lighting candles are going viral on social media. Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes For Indian Soldiers: Send Shubh Deepavali HD Images to Our Jawan Along With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Wallpapers, Messages And SMS.

In her message, Patel said the Diwali celebrations would take place away from relatives and friends, but the pandemic cannot dampen the spirit of the festival. "Like you, my Diwali celebrations this year will take place online, away from my loved ones. But the positive message of our Festival of Light will not change - the hope Diwali brings is more important than ever. I wish you all a peaceful and safe Diwali," she tweeted with a video message.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel's Diwali Message:

Like you, my Diwali celebrations this year will take place online, away from my loved ones. But the positive message of our Festival of Light will not change - the hope Diwali brings is more important than ever. I wish you all a peaceful and safe Diwali. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZDTkpi2zAr — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) November 12, 2020

As part of Diwali celebrations, Sunak celebrated Diwali by stepping out of his No. 11 Downing Street home in London to layout a rangoli decoration and light four diyas at the doorstep. His celebratory gesture on Thursday night marks a first for Downing Street, which annually sees the UK Prime Minister host a Diwali gathering and an Annakut, or spread of festive food, from London’s Swaminarayan Mandir next door at No. 10.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Celebrates Diwali:

Rishi Sunak lights candles in Downing Street ahead of Diwali pic.twitter.com/zfZqCNoHCj — The Sun (@TheSun) November 13, 2020

Speaking to BBC, Sunak said he is a practising Hindu and Diwali is special to all Hindus, adding that the celebrations are "going to be difficult this year". "But we've got Zoom, we've got the phone, and most importantly, we've got each other. Whether you can see someone or not the bond of family, that bond of love is always going to be there. And it will be there on December 3 as well," he said.

