Donald Trump Again: 'India Hitting Us Hard With Tariffs...I Like PM Modi But We Got to Talk Business'; Watch Video

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: ANI)

Washington, February 21: Ahead of Trump's India visit, US President reiterated the fact that he liked Modi, but he would like to talk business. According to an ANI video, he said, " am going to India next week, and we are talking trade. They have been hitting us very hard for many years. I really like PM Modi but we gotta talk a little business. One of the highest tariffs in the world is India."

A few days back Trump expressed his eagerness for coming to India. He said, "Modi told me we will have 7 million people between the airport and the event. It's going to be the largest stadium in the world. It's going to be very exciting." Regarding the possibility of a trade deal with India, he said, "We can have, but I am really saving the big deal for later, maybe before elections. But we will have a very big deal with India." Donald Trump Says 'I Like PM Narendra Modi, But Saving Big Trade Deal With India For Later', Watch Video.

Check the ANI video:

US President and wife Melania Trump will visit India on a two-day on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the India tour, Trump and Melania will be travelling places across India in a posh, high-tech car- Cadillac One. Ahead of US President's visit, preparations are going on full-fledged in the states where he will be visiting.

The walls opposite Motera Stadium were painted with images and slogans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Reportedly, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation served eviction notices to 45 families living in a slum area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium. The residents alleged that they have been asked to leave because of the upcoming big event, the civic body has, however, denied such allegations.