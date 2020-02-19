Donald Trump Says 'I Like PM Narendra Modi, But Saving Big Trade Deal With India For Later', Watch Video

US President Donald Trump. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Washington, February 19: US President Donald Trump ahead of his India visit said he likes PM Narendra Modi a lot. According to an ANI update, Trump said, "Modi told me we will have 7 million people between the airport and the event. It's going to be the largest stadium in the world. It's going to be very exciting." Talking about a possible trade deal with India, he said, "We can have, but I am really saving the big deal for later, maybe before elections. But we will have a very big deal with India."

On the other hand in Gujarat and Agra, preparations are being done in full-fledged to give the US President a grand welcome. The walls opposite Motera Stadium were painted with images and slogans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Trump will visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25 and they both will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad. Donald Trump India Visit: Walls Opposite Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad Painted With Images And Slogans of PM Narendra Modi & US President, View Pics.

US President Donald Trump in Washington on his visit to India: I happen to like PM Modi a lot. He told me we will have 7 million people between the airport and the event. It's going to be the largest stadium in the world. It's going to be very exciting. pic.twitter.com/SfCX3jkzZ6 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

Trump will inaugurate the stadium that is named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He will also hold a "Namaste Trump" event similar to PM Narendra Modi’s successful "Howdy, Modi!" in Houston last September. PM Narendra Modi said India will 'accord a memorable welcome' to Trump, who will be accompanied by his wife and First Lady Melania Trump.

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said," 'Namaste Trump' in Ahmedabad will be a grand event. People-to-people contact has always been an important part of India-US relations and making the event a part of US President Donald Trump's visit is a reflection of that."