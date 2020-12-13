Washington, December 13: Despite a string of legal setbacks, US President Donald Trump refused to relent in his campaign to overturn the election results. The fight is "not over", underlined Trump, suggesting that he would not accept Joe Biden as his successor till all the legal options before his campaign committee were exhausted.

Trump, appearing for an interview before the Fox News, was asked whether the dismissal of Texas' lawsuit by the Supreme Court ends his prospects of pressing the "election fraud" charge against Biden. To this, the President claimed that his efforts are far from over. US Supreme Court Rejects Donald Trump's Bid to Overturn Presidential Election.

“It’s not over. We keep going," Trump said in the pre-recorded interview that aired on Sunday. "And we’re going to continue to go forward," the President added.

Despite Trump putting up a defiant stance, his campaign team has been dealt with nearly a dozen legal defeats. The lower courts in several provinces rejected the petitions alleging illegal vote count, and the apex court dismissed a plea earlier this week claiming massive voter fraud in the presidential polls.

Republicans are divided on whether they should support Trump or concede defeat and gracefully pave way for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime. Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana told Fox that the legal options to challenge the election results were not over despite the dismissal of petition by Supreme Court.

Senator Lamar Alexander, Republican of Tennessee, however, told NBC News in a televised interview that Trump should concede defeat, remain proud of his accomplishments and welcome Biden to the White House. A smooth presidential transition is necessitated amidst the pandemic, he said.

The Electoral College, the body of official electors who choose the next President based on the provincial popular votes, will meet on Monday. Biden has secured victories in the states that cumulatively account for 306 electoral votes -- way above the 270 required to clinch the presidency.

