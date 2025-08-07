Mumbai, August 07: The new tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on imports from more than 90 countries have come into effect. India and Brazil are at the top of the list, each now subject to a 50% tariff, reflecting specific geopolitical and economic disputes, including India's continued purchase of Russian oil. A 19% rate is applied to Pakistan. Other affected countries span multiple continents, with tariffs ranging from 10% to over 40%, targeting a broad array of sectors and exports.
China faces a 30% tariff, however, negotiations are still under way, with both Washington and Beijing agreeing to delay any new tariffs until 12 August. Other countries are also negotiating to limit or reduce these levies. Below is the full list of tariffs by country. How Will Donald Trump's 50% Tariff Impact India's Economy and IT Sector? Know Here.
Which Countries Face the Highest and Lowest Tariffs Imposed by Donald Trump? See the Full List Here
|Country
|Tariff Rate
|Mexico
|25%
|China
|30%
|Canada
|35%
|Germany
|15%
|Japan
|15%
|Vietnam
|20%
|South Korea
|15%
|Taiwan
|20%
|Ireland
|15%
|India
|50%
|Italy
|15%
|United Kingdom
|10%
|Switzerland
|39%
|Thailand
|19%
|France
|15%
|Malaysia
|19%
|Singapore
|10%
|Brazil
|50%
|Netherlands
|15%
|Indonesia
|19%
|Belgium
|15%
|Israel
|15%
|Spain
|15%
|Sweden
|15%
|Colombia
|10%
|Austria
|15%
|Turkey
|15%
|Australia
|10%
|Chile
|10%
|South Africa
|30%
|Philippines
|19%
|Poland
|15%
|Saudi Arabia
|10%
|Hungary
|15%
|Cambodia
|19%
|Costa Rica
|15%
|Denmark
|15%
|Peru
|10%
|Ecuador
|15%
|Bangladesh
|20%
|Slovakia
|15%
|Finland
|15%
|Czech Republic
|15%
|Iraq
|35%
|Dominican Republic
|10%
|United Arab Emirates
|10%
|Argentina
|10%
|Portugal
|15%
|Norway
|15%
|Slovenia
|15%
|Venezuela
|15%
|Nigeria
|15%
|New Zealand
|15%
|Honduras
|10%
|Guyana
|15%
|Pakistan
|19%
|Guatemala
|10%
|Nicaragua
|18%
|Romania
|15%
|Trinidad and Tobago
|15%
|Jordan
|15%
|Sri Lanka
|20%
|Russia
|10%
|Egypt
|10%
|Algeria
|30%
|Kazakhstan
|25%
|El Salvador
|10%
|Greece
|15%
|Lithuania
|15%
|Morocco
|10%
|Angola
|15%
|Qatar
|10%
|Bahamas
|10%
|Kuwait
|10%
|Bulgaria
|15%
|Libya
|30%
|Oman
|10%
|Bahrain
|10%
|Uruguay
|10%
|Ukraine
|10%
|Ghana
|15%
|Tunisia
|25%
|Iceland
|15%
|Estonia
|15%
|Ivory Coast
|15%
|Croatia
|15%
|Serbia
|35%
|Laos
|40%
|Kenya
|10%
|Madagascar
|15%
|Luxembourg
|15%
|Myanmar
|40%
|Latvia
|15%
|Haiti
|10%
|Panama
|10%
|Bolivia
|15%
|Ethiopia
|10%
|Botswana
|15%
|Jamaica
|10%
|Paraguay
|10%
|Democratic Republic of Congo
|15%
|Namibia
|15%
|Fiji
|15%
|Lebanon
|10%
|Cameroon
|15%
|Liechtenstein
|15%
|Brunei
|25%
|Lesotho
|15%
|Senegal
|10%
|Mauritius
|15%
|Malta
|15%
|Mozambique
|15%
|Tanzania
|10%
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|30%
|North Macedonia
|15%
|Gabon
|10%
|Zambia
|15%
|Georgia
|10%
|Azerbaijan
|10%
|Moldova
|25%
|Uganda
|15%
|Albania
|10%
|Equatorial Guinea
|15%
|Monaco
|10%
|Armenia
|10%
|Nepal
|10%
|Suriname
|10%
|Togo
|10%
|Belize
|10%
|Chad
|15%
|Papua New Guinea
|15%
|Liberia
|10%
|Zimbabwe
|15%
|Cyprus
|15%
|Benin
|10%
|Barbados
|10%
|Uzbekistan
|10%
|Congo-Brazzaville
|10%
|Djibouti
|10%
|Malawi
|15%
|Kosovo
|10%
|Rwanda
|10%
|Sierra Leone
|10%
|Mongolia
|10%
|San Marino
|10%
|Antigua and Barbuda
|10%
|Falkland Islands
|10%
|Afghanistan
|15%
|Eswatini
|10%
|Marshall Islands
|10%
|Belarus
|10%
|St Kitts and Nevis
|10%
|Kyrgyzstan
|10%
|Montenegro
|10%
|Turkmenistan
|10%
|Grenada
|10%
|Vanuatu
|15%
|Sudan
|10%
|Syria
|41%
|Yemen
|10%
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|10%
|Niger
|10%
|St Lucia
|10%
|Iran
|10%
|Guinea
|10%
|Timor-Leste
|10%
|Samoa
|10%
|Mali
|10%
|Cuba
|10%
|Maldives
|10%
|Tajikistan
|10%
|Burkina Faso
|10%
|Cape Verde
|10%
|Burundi
|10%
|Andorra
|10%
|Bhutan
|10%
|Mauritania
|10%
|Tonga
|10%
|Somalia
|10%
|Micronesia
|10%
|Dominica
|10%
|Nauru
|15%
|Palau
|10%
|Gambia
|10%
|Comoros
|10%
|Central African Republic
|10%
|Solomon Islands
|10%
|Eritrea
|10%
|Kiribati
|10%
|South Sudan
|10%
|São Tomé and Principe
|10%
|Tuvalu
|10%
|Guinea-Bissau
|10%
|North Korea
|10%
The broad and varied tariff measures imposed under Trump’s administration have significantly altered the global trade environment, affecting a diverse range of countries from India and China to Pakistan and beyond.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2025 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).