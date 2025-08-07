Mumbai, August 07: The new tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on imports from more than 90 countries have come into effect. India and Brazil are at the top of the list, each now subject to a 50% tariff, reflecting specific geopolitical and economic disputes, including India's continued purchase of Russian oil. A 19% rate is applied to Pakistan. Other affected countries span multiple continents, with tariffs ranging from 10% to over 40%, targeting a broad array of sectors and exports.

China faces a 30% tariff, however, negotiations are still under way, with both Washington and Beijing agreeing to delay any new tariffs until 12 August. Other countries are also negotiating to limit or reduce these levies. Below is the full list of tariffs by country. How Will Donald Trump's 50% Tariff Impact India's Economy and IT Sector? Know Here.

Which Countries Face the Highest and Lowest Tariffs Imposed by Donald Trump? See the Full List Here

Country Tariff Rate Mexico 25% China 30% Canada 35% Germany 15% Japan 15% Vietnam 20% South Korea 15% Taiwan 20% Ireland 15% India 50% Italy 15% United Kingdom 10% Switzerland 39% Thailand 19% France 15% Malaysia 19% Singapore 10% Brazil 50% Netherlands 15% Indonesia 19% Belgium 15% Israel 15% Spain 15% Sweden 15% Colombia 10% Austria 15% Turkey 15% Australia 10% Chile 10% South Africa 30%

Philippines 19% Poland 15% Saudi Arabia 10% Hungary 15% Cambodia 19% Costa Rica 15% Denmark 15% Peru 10% Ecuador 15% Bangladesh 20% Slovakia 15% Finland 15% Czech Republic 15% Iraq 35% Dominican Republic 10% United Arab Emirates 10% Argentina 10% Portugal 15% Norway 15% Slovenia 15% Venezuela 15% Nigeria 15% New Zealand 15% Honduras 10% Guyana 15% Pakistan 19% Guatemala 10% Nicaragua 18% Romania 15% Trinidad and Tobago 15%

Jordan 15% Sri Lanka 20% Russia 10% Egypt 10% Algeria 30% Kazakhstan 25% El Salvador 10% Greece 15% Lithuania 15% Morocco 10% Angola 15% Qatar 10% Bahamas 10% Kuwait 10% Bulgaria 15% Libya 30% Oman 10% Bahrain 10% Uruguay 10% Ukraine 10% Ghana 15% Tunisia 25% Iceland 15% Estonia 15% Ivory Coast 15% Croatia 15% Serbia 35% Laos 40% Kenya 10% Madagascar 15%

Luxembourg 15% Myanmar 40% Latvia 15% Haiti 10% Panama 10% Bolivia 15% Ethiopia 10% Botswana 15% Jamaica 10% Paraguay 10% Democratic Republic of Congo 15% Namibia 15% Fiji 15% Lebanon 10% Cameroon 15% Liechtenstein 15% Brunei 25% Lesotho 15% Senegal 10% Mauritius 15% Malta 15% Mozambique 15% Tanzania 10% Bosnia and Herzegovina 30% North Macedonia 15% Gabon 10% Zambia 15% Georgia 10% Azerbaijan 10% Moldova 25%

Uganda 15% Albania 10% Equatorial Guinea 15% Monaco 10% Armenia 10% Nepal 10% Suriname 10% Togo 10% Belize 10% Chad 15% Papua New Guinea 15% Liberia 10% Zimbabwe 15% Cyprus 15% Benin 10% Barbados 10% Uzbekistan 10% Congo-Brazzaville 10% Djibouti 10% Malawi 15% Kosovo 10% Rwanda 10% Sierra Leone 10% Mongolia 10% San Marino 10% Antigua and Barbuda 10% Falkland Islands 10% Afghanistan 15% Eswatini 10% Marshall Islands 10%

Belarus 10% St Kitts and Nevis 10% Kyrgyzstan 10% Montenegro 10% Turkmenistan 10% Grenada 10% Vanuatu 15% Sudan 10% Syria 41% Yemen 10% St Vincent and the Grenadines 10% Niger 10% St Lucia 10% Iran 10% Guinea 10% Timor-Leste 10% Samoa 10% Mali 10% Cuba 10% Maldives 10% Tajikistan 10% Burkina Faso 10% Cape Verde 10% Burundi 10% Andorra 10% Bhutan 10% Mauritania 10% Tonga 10% Somalia 10% Micronesia 10%

Dominica 10% Nauru 15% Palau 10% Gambia 10% Comoros 10% Central African Republic 10% Solomon Islands 10% Eritrea 10% Kiribati 10% South Sudan 10% São Tomé and Principe 10% Tuvalu 10% Guinea-Bissau 10% North Korea 10%

The broad and varied tariff measures imposed under Trump’s administration have significantly altered the global trade environment, affecting a diverse range of countries from India and China to Pakistan and beyond.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2025 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).