Dubai, March 16: Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) were temporarily suspended Monday morning after a drone-related incident ignited a fire at a nearby fuel storage tank. Dubai Civil Defence teams successfully contained the blaze, and authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the latest escalation of regional tensions. The Dubai Media Office confirmed the incident in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, noting that emergency and specialized response teams were dispatched immediately to the site. "A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport affected one of the fuel tanks," the office stated, adding later that the situation was brought under control without casualties. Middle East Conflict: Iranian Drones Strike Near Dubai International Airport, 4 Injured As Flights Continue.

As a precautionary measure, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority halted all arrivals and departures at the world’s busiest international aviation hub. Travelers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for updated flight schedules, as the suspension caused immediate disruptions to global travel routes. The strike is part of a broader wave of aerial attacks involving missiles and drones targeting the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf states. According to local reports, the UAE has faced over 1,800 projectiles since the onset of the current conflict between Iran and a U.S.-Israeli coalition.

Regional instability intensified earlier this month following military strikes on Iranian leadership and infrastructure. While the UAE’s air defense systems have successfully intercepted the vast majority of incoming threats, falling debris from these interceptions has caused localized damage to civilian areas, including recent fires at the Jebel Ali and Fujairah ports. Monday’s incident follows a similar strike on March 11, where two drones fell near the airport premises, resulting in minor injuries to four people. In response to the ongoing security risks, several international carriers have adjusted their operations, with some suspending flights to the region entirely until late March. Iran Launches New Attacks at Gulf Arab Countries As It Keeps Up Pressure on Region.

Iranian Drone Hits Fuel Tank Near Dubai Airport

Reports that several fuel tanks are ablaze tonight at Dubai International Airport, following a drone attack by Iran. pic.twitter.com/f4lEf8ysbT — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 16, 2026

JUST IN: A drone just hit a fuel tank at the busiest airport in the Middle East. The Dubai Media Office confirmed it 23 minutes ago. “A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks. Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently… https://t.co/XX1hadTdJEpic.twitter.com/cfzg1sAmSn — Shanaka Anslem Perera ⚡ (@shanaka86) March 16, 2026

Flights Suspended After Iranian Drone Strike

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Despite the disruption, Dubai authorities maintain that contingency plans are in place to ensure the resilience of critical infrastructure. Security remains high across the city as diplomatic efforts continue at the United Nations to de-escalate the conflict and secure international shipping lanes in the nearby Strait of Hormuz.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Dubai Media Office). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).