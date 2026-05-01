Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming Online and Free TV Telecast, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 101th ODI

Nepal National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Live Streaming: The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is set to host a pivotal NEP vs UAE fixture on 30 April 2026, as Nepal take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Match 101 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2025-26. As the qualification cycle for the 2027 ODI World Cup intensifies, both teams find themselves in urgent need of points to climb from the lower half of the standings. The match is scheduled to begin early morning, with home supporters expected to fill the Kirtipur stands in significant numbers. RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Match Overview: Nepal vs United Arab Emirates

Category Information Match Nepal vs United Arab Emirates (Match 101) Tournament ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023–2027) Date Friday, 1 May 2026 Time 09:15 IST / 07:00 GMT / 09:00 NPT Venue TU Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal Live Streaming (India) FanCode (App and Website) Live Streaming (Global) ICC.tv Series Context Qualification path for the 2027 ODI World Cup

Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming in India

For fans in India, the match will be accessible through dedicated digital sports platforms. There are two primary ways to stream the action live:

FanCode: The match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. Users can access the game by purchasing a 'Match Pass' or a broader 'Cricket Pass' for monthly or annual access. FanCode remains the primary hub for ICC Associate member fixtures in the Indian market. Nepal vs UAE TV Telecast in India

As of the current broadcast cycle, there is no official live telecast of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on any mainstream television channel in India. Fans are advised to rely on the aforementioned digital streaming platforms to watch the live video feed.

In Nepal, local television networks, including Kantipur TV Max and Max 2, will broadcast the match live, continuing their long-standing support for the national team. Vinod Kambli Assisted Out of Wankhede Stadium After Attending IPL 2026 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Match Context and Importance

The current League 2 table sees Nepal and UAE occupying the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. With the United States and Scotland leading the pack, the race for the top four, which guarantees a spot in the World Cup Qualifier, has become increasingly competitive.

Nepal, currently on 14 points, have shown glimpses of brilliance but have struggled with consistency throughout the 2025–26 season. The UAE sit at the bottom of the table with 12 points, making tonight’s clash a 'must-win' scenario if they are to maintain a realistic path toward automatic qualification for the 2027 showpiece event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).