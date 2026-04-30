1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Tehran, April 30: Asserting that a "new chapter" is being drawn in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday that a new "legal framework" and management of the Strait of Hormuz will bring progress and comfort to all nations in the region. In a message released on the occasion of the National Day of Persian Gulf, Mojtaba Khamenei said spotlighted the "sacrifices" made by Iran for the independence of the Persian Gulf and "confronting foreigners and aggressors" while terming the Islamic Revolution as a "turning point" of these resistances.

“This strategic asset has long provoked the greed of many evildoers over the centuries. The record of repeated invasions by European and American foreigners — the insecurities, damages, and multiple threats they have imposed on the region’s countries — reflects only a fraction of the malicious schemes of global oppressors against the peoples of the Persian Gulf,” the message read, Iran's Mehr news agency reported. “The new legal framework and management system for the Strait of Hormuz will advance comfort and development for all the region’s nations, and its economic benefits will bring joy to the nation,” Iran's new Supreme Leader was quoted as saying. Tehran Unlikely to Concede Ground on Strait of Hormuz as Trump Indicates Continued Blockade: Analysis.

The future of the Persian Gulf, he emphasised, will be bright and "free of America", devoted to progress, peace, and prosperity for its nations. "We, the peoples and neighbours of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, share a common destiny, and the foreigners who covetously meddle here from thousands of kilometres away have no rightful place, except at the depths of its waters,” Mojtaba Khamenei mentioned.

In his message, he also detailed that Iran considers nuclear, missiles, nano and bio technologies as their national assets and will guard them just as they defend their water, land and air borders. "Today, 90 million Iranian people at home and abroad regard all national assets, including identity, spirituality, human talent, scientific innovation, industry, and fundamental technologies — from nano and bio to nuclear and missile (technologies) —as their collective heritage," he stated. Iran Proposes Three-stage Plan to Reopen Strait of Hormuz in Exchange for End to US Blockade: Report.

Khamenei added that Iran will secure the Persian Gulf region and eliminate the hostile enemy’s abuses of this waterway. He asserted that it has become evident to the world and the regional states that US military presence in the Persian Gulf is the "chief cause" of insecurity in the region. “America’s hollow bases can barely guarantee their own safety, let alone that of their dependents or pro-American allies in the area,” the Iranian Supreme Leader said. He added that the future of the Persian Gulf region will be a "future without America" and in the service of the progress, comfort, and prosperity of its peoples.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).