Gold prices in Dubai recorded a slight increase on Friday, April 10, 2026, in line with steady global bullion trends. A stable US dollar and easing geopolitical tensions have kept sharp rallies in check, while consistent retail and investment demand across the UAE continues to support prices. Check the latest 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rates today, April 10, in AED, USD and INR below.

Retail demand in the UAE remains steady, with buyers making cautious jewellery purchases while investors stay selective. Market participants are closely watching global cues such as currency movements and interest rate expectations, which continue to guide short-term price trends. Gold Rate Today, April 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Price Today, April 10, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 553.00 150.60 14,100 24K 10 Grams 5,530.00 1,506.00 1,41,000 24K 1 Tola 6,475.00 1,760.00 1,64,000 22K 1 Gram 512.50 139.80 13,100 22K 10 Grams 5,125.00 1,398.00 1,31,000 22K 1 Tola 5,995.00 1,635.00 1,53,000 21K 1 Gram 491.00 133.80 12,600 21K 10 Grams 4,910.00 1,338.00 1,26,000 21K 1 Tola 5,745.00 1,565.00 1,46,500 18K 1 Gram 422.00 115.00 10,900 18K 10 Grams 4,220.00 1,150.00 1,09,000 18K 1 Tola 4,930.00 1,345.00 1,26,800

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Actual retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

Analysts expect gold to remain range-bound with a slight upward bias, advising buyers to monitor daily fluctuations before making purchase decisions. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for April 9, 2026.

With global bullion markets still influenced by currency stability and bond yields, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain steady within a narrow range. Buyers are advised to track live rates and compare across retailers to secure the best value.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2026 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).