Dubai, March 17: Retail gold rates (gold prices) in Dubai saw a modest decline on Tuesday, March 17, following a downward trend in international bullion markets. The price of 24-carat gold in the emirate settled at AED 602.50 per gram, down from the previous day's close. This shift comes as the US Dollar continues to strengthen, making the precious metal more expensive for holders of other currencies and dampening global demand.

Despite the daily dip, market analysts note that gold remains significantly higher than early 2025 levels, supported by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and consistent safe-haven buying by central banks. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, March 15, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, March 17, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Daily Gold Rate Breakdown in Dubai As of March 17, 2026

The following table provides the current retail rates in Dubai for various purities. Prices are calculated based on the latest exchange rates of 1 AED = 0.272 USD and 1 AED = 25.14 INR.

Dubai Gold Rate Today, March 17, 2026

Purity Unit AED (Dirham) USD (Dollar) INR (Rupee) 24K 1 Gram 602.50 164.03 15,145 10 Grams 6,025.00 1,640.30 1,51,450 1 Tola 7,027.46 1,913.23 1,76,654 22K 1 Gram 557.75 151.85 14,021 10 Grams 5,577.50 1,518.50 1,40,210 1 Tola 6,505.47 1,771.12 1,63,534 21K 1 Gram 534.75 145.58 13,442 10 Grams 5,347.50 1,455.80 1,34,420 1 Tola 6,237.26 1,698.05 1,56,792 18K 1 Gram 458.50 124.82 11,526 10 Grams 4,585.00 1,248.20 1,15,260 1 Tola 5,347.88 1,455.91 1,34,435

Note: 1 Tola is approximately 11.66 grams. Prices are indicative of the retail market and do not include additional jewellery-making charges or VAT.

Factors Influencing the Gold Market

The primary driver for Tuesday’s price correction is the US Dollar Index, which has reached a seasonal high. Since gold is globally priced in dollars, a stronger greenback typically triggers a sell-off in commodities. Additionally, a "wait-and-watch" sentiment has gripped investors ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, where interest rate trajectories for the remainder of 2026 will be clarified. Local retailers in Dubai’s Gold Souk have reported steady footfall despite the volatility. "Many residents and tourists see these minor price corrections as an entry point for investment, especially with the long-term outlook for gold remaining bullish," noted one senior trader. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 16.

While retail rates have dipped today, the closure of key maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz earlier this year continues to provide a "geopolitical floor" for prices. Experts suggest that as long as regional uncertainties persist, gold will likely maintain its status as the preferred hedge against inflation and currency devaluation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).