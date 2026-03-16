Dubai, March 16: Retail gold prices in Dubai remained unchanged on Monday, March 16, 2026, mirroring a period of relative calm in international bullion markets. According to data from the Dubai Jewellery Group and local market analysts, the price of 24-carat gold held steady at AED 604.75 per gram during the morning session. This stabilisation follows a week of notable fluctuations where safe-haven demand, driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, balanced out the pressure from a resilient US Dollar. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, March 15, in AED, USD and INR.

Steady Outlook Amid Global Cues

Market experts suggest that the current price plateau is a result of investors weighing a strong US economy against persistent geopolitical risks. While the US Dollar Index has remained firm - traditionally a headwind for gold - the precious metal continues to find support as a hedge against regional instability. Gold Rate Today, March 16, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

In local souks, retailers reported steady footfall on Monday morning. The lack of a price hike compared to Sunday’s close has encouraged retail buyers and tourists to proceed with planned purchases, particularly in the popular 22K and 21K jewellery segments.

Dubai Gold Price As of March 16, 2026

The following table provides the retail gold rates for different purities in UAE Dirham (AED), US Dollar (USD), and Indian Rupee (INR).

Dubai Gold Rate Today, March 16, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K Gold 1 Gram 604.75 USD 164.67 INR 5,246 10 Grams 6,047.50 USD 1,646.70 INR 1,52,460 1 Tola 7,051.39 USD 1,920.05 INR 1,77,768 22K Gold 1 Gram 560.00 USD 152.48 INR 14,118 10 Grams 5,600.00 USD 1,524.80 INR 1,41,180 1 Tola 6,529.60 USD 1,778.61 INR 1,64,616 21K Gold 1 Gram 537.00 USD 146.22 INR 13,538 10 Grams 5,370.00 USD 1,462.20 INR 1,35,380 1 Tola 6,261.42 USD 1,705.51 INR 1,57,853 18K Gold 1 Gram 460.25 USD 125.32 INR 11,603 10 Grams 4,602.50 USD 1,253.20 INR 1,16,030 1 Tola 5,366.52 USD 1,461.73 INR 1,35,291

Note: 1 Tola = 11.66 grams. Conversions are based on an exchange rate of 1 AED = 0.272 USD and 1 AED = 25.21 INR. Retail prices may vary slightly between individual jewellers due to making charges.

Factors Influencing the Gold Market

Today’s rates are largely influenced by three key factors:

Geopolitical Stability: While tensions in West Asia remain a focal point, the lack of immediate escalation over the weekend provided a "breather" for commodity prices.

While tensions in West Asia remain a focal point, the lack of immediate escalation over the weekend provided a "breather" for commodity prices. Currency Peg: The UAE Dirham’s peg to the US Dollar ensures that local gold prices closely track international spot rates without the added volatility of local currency depreciation.

The UAE Dirham’s peg to the US Dollar ensures that local gold prices closely track international spot rates without the added volatility of local currency depreciation. Central Bank Activity: Ongoing reports of strategic bullion accumulation by central banks in emerging markets continue to provide a long-term "floor" for prices.

The current rate of AED 604.75 for 24K gold represents a moderate correction from the record highs seen in early 2026, when prices surged past the AED 640 mark. Analysts believe that unless a major macroeconomic shift occurs, the market may remain range-bound in the near term.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).