Beijing, December 24: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted 52 km SW of Canete, Chile at 0323 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Earthquake in Chile: Quake of Magnitude 6.6 Strikes Atacama Region, Strong Tremors Felt in Neighbouring Argentina

The epicenter, with a depth of 11.8 km, was initially determined to be at 38.08 degrees south latitude and 73.88 degrees west longitude, Xinhua News Agency reported.

