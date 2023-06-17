Paris, June 17: An 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit western France on Friday evening, the French Central Seismological Bureau (FCSB) announced.

The epicenter was determined to be 28 km to the southwest of the city of Niort, in the Deux-Sevres department of western France, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the FCSB. Earthquake in Japan: Quakes Up to 5.9 Magnitude Jolt Japanese Islands, Including Kozushima.

Calling the earthquake "one of the strongest earthquakes recorded in metropolitan France", French Minister for the Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion, Christophe Bechu, said that the evaluation of the damage is being conducted.

"So far, one minor injury has been taken care of by the emergency services," he said on social media. Earthquake in Myanmar: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 on Richter Scale Jolts the Country, No Casualty Reported.

In the neighboring Charente-Maritime prefecture, numerous material damages such as cracks have been reported on buildings, but no casualty has been reported. "1,100 homes are currently without electricity, and a high voltage line has been affected," the prefecture added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2023 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).