Naypyidaw, May 31: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake hit at a depth of 15 km in Myanmar. Earthquake in Turkmenistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.1 on Richter Scale Jolts Balkanabat, No Casualties Reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 31-05-2023, 16:50:20 IST, Lat: 25.20 & Long: 96.08, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS tweeted. Further details are awaited.

