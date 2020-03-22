Emirates Airline to Suspend All Passenger Flights over Coronavirus Outbreak
Emirates Airlines. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@emirates)

Gaza City, March 22: Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will suspend all passenger flights beginning Wednesday over the new coronavirus outbreak.

The decision is a major one for the Dubai-based, government-owned airline built on linking the East to the West.

A statement from the carrier quoted Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, its chairman and CEO, as saying: “The world has literally gone into quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This is an unprecedented crisis situation in terms of breadth and scale: geographically, as well as from a health, social, and economic standpoint.” Coronavirus Impact on Airlines: GoAir, IndiGo, Air India Announce Salary Cuts, SpiceJet Temporarily Suspends International Operations After Vistara.

Emirates Airline's Tweet

He added: “We find ourselves in a situation where we cannot viably operate passenger services until countries re-open their borders, and travel confidence returns."