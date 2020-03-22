Emirates Airline to Suspend All Passenger Flights over Coronavirus Outbreak

Emirates Airlines. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@emirates)

Gaza City, March 22: Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will suspend all passenger flights beginning Wednesday over the new coronavirus outbreak.

The decision is a major one for the Dubai-based, government-owned airline built on linking the East to the West.

A statement from the carrier quoted Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, its chairman and CEO, as saying: “The world has literally gone into quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This is an unprecedented crisis situation in terms of breadth and scale: geographically, as well as from a health, social, and economic standpoint.” Coronavirus Impact on Airlines: GoAir, IndiGo, Air India Announce Salary Cuts, SpiceJet Temporarily Suspends International Operations After Vistara.

Emirates Airline's Tweet

Today we made the decision to temporarily suspend all passenger flights by 25 March 2020. SkyCargo operations will continue. This painful but pragmatic move will help Emirates Group preserve business viability and secure jobs worldwide, avoiding cuts. https://t.co/fkQ59ExVxA 1/3 pic.twitter.com/j7ytftExn2 — Emirates Airline (@emirates) March 22, 2020

He added: “We find ourselves in a situation where we cannot viably operate passenger services until countries re-open their borders, and travel confidence returns."