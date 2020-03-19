Coronavirus Impact on Airlines: GoAir, IndiGo, Air India Announce Salary Cuts, SpiceJet Temporarily Suspends International Operations After Vistara

IndiGo Airlines (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, March 19: On account of the coronavirus impact in the country, Indian airline companies like their global counterparts have started cost-cutting measures starting with salary cuts. According to a Times of India report, on Thursday, IndiGo Airlines announced salary cuts across the board. Air India had earlier announced the cancellation or reduction in certain allowances it pays to executive pilots, cabin crew and officers. Get the latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak and the non-stop coverage here.

Majority of these airlines have also suspended their international operations. The latest being SpiceJet, the airline in an announcement today said that it has temporarily suspended the majority of the international operations from March 21 till April 30. The airline further announced that operation to resume the suspended flights will begin as soon as the situation normalises. Coronavirus Outbreak: GoAir Suspends International Services, Offers Leave Without Pay to Employees.

On Wednesday, Vistara announced that it is temporarily suspending its international flight operations from March 20 to March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus spread in India. Earlier this week, Budget carrier GoAir announced suspending international operations and offering leave without pay programme for its staff on a rotational basis, amid a sharp decline in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement from the company read, "GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay programme that will not only help the company counter the short-term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross-section of our employees stays away from the workplace to ensure business continuity."

(With additional inputs from agencies)