Moscow, Aug 22: A Covid-19 vaccine developed by Russia's Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology appears to be safe in early tests in humans, the media has reported.

This vaccine -- different from the one dubbed "Sputnik V" which has already been approved by the country -- produced no side effects in the volunteers who received the first shot of the vaccine, Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Friday.

The agency said that clinical trials of the "EpiVacCorona" vaccine will be completed in September. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: First Batch of Anti-Coronavirus Drug 'Sputnik V' Produced by Russia.

"All inoculated volunteers are feeling well. To date, the first vaccination was administered to 57 volunteers, while 43 received placebo," the agency said in a statement, adding that no side effects were observed in the volunteers who received the vaccine.

According to a report in TASS news agency which quoted the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, the vaccine elicits an immune response after double administration with the interval of 14-21 days. So far, just one volunteer has been inoculated twice, said the report.

Earlier this month, Russia registered the "Sputnik V", becoming the first country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine.

Media reports this week said that Russia is now planning a large-scale trial of its "Sputnik V" vaccine involving 40,000 people.

