Mumbai, March 8: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising India's strategic autonomy and agricultural interests under pressure from the United States. Addressing a large gathering after inaugurating development projects worth INR 1,069 crore, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha described US President Donald Trump as a "dictator" and alleged that the Prime Minister has effectively surrendered Indian sovereignty to Washington’s "diktats".

Kharge said that Donald Trump is a "dictator" and PM Narendra Modi is his "gulam" (slave). He further claimed that PM Narendra Modi is "controlled" by Trump, using the Jeffrey Epstein files. PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Team India After Men in Blue Win T20 World Cup 2026, Says ‘This Victory Has Filled Every Indian Heart With Pride and Joy’.

Mallikarjun Kharge Alleges External Control

In some of his most pointed remarks to date, Kharge claimed that the Prime Minister's foreign policy decisions are being influenced by the United States through leverage involving the controversial "Jeffrey Epstein files". Kharge alleged that President Trump is using these records to "control" the Prime Minister, leading to a silence on critical national issues. "Fearing the Epstein files, Modi has bowed his head down and his mouth is shut," Kharge told the crowd. He contrasted this with the Prime Minister's regular Mann Ki Baat broadcasts, questioning why he remains silent when American interests appear to conflict with Indian welfare.

The 'Oil Waiver' and Energy Sovereignty

A central point of Kharge's criticism was the recent 30-day "temporary waiver" issued by the US Treasury Department, which allows Indian refiners to purchase Russian crude oil currently stranded at sea. While the BJP has hailed this as a success of "strategic oil diplomacy", Kharge characterised it as a humiliating loss of independence. "He (Trump) has permitted India to buy oil from Russia only for 30 days. After that, he will again decide," Kharge said. He argued that India, which historically maintained neutrality through the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), used to fulfil its energy needs by purchasing cheap oil from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela without seeking external approval.

Kharge's Concerns for Indian Farmers

The Congress chief also targeted the interim trade deal between India and the US, claiming it creates an "unequal" playing field for Indian farmers. He noted that while 65 per cent of India’s population is dependent on agriculture compared to just 3 per cent in the US, the current deal reportedly limits India’s ability to impose tariffs on American agricultural imports. "You are destroying our country, pushing it to slavery," Kharge alleged, suggesting that the government has prioritised American corporate interests over the livelihoods of domestic farmers.

Middle East Crisis and Maritime Security

Turning to the escalating conflict in West Asia, Kharge criticised the government's stance following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He warned that targeting sovereign leaders destabilises the world and questioned the "actual strength" of the Modi government following the recent sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena. The vessel, which had recently participated in the MILAN-2026 naval exercise in India, was torpedoed by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean on March 4. Kharge questioned why the Prime Minister, who often speaks of India's global influence, has not responded firmly to such an incident occurring in the country’s maritime "backyard". India-US Trade Deal: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge to Lead Farmers’ Protest in Bhopal Today.

Domestic Focus and Electioneering

Finally, Kharge accused the Prime Minister of neglecting administrative responsibilities in favour of constant election campaigning. He claimed that while global events require steady leadership, the Prime Minister remains focused on targeting the Congress party to divert public attention from pressing economic and diplomatic failures. "While we (Congress) did nation-building, Modi is destroying the country," Kharge concluded, urging the public to consider the long-term impact of current foreign policy shifts on the poor, who he claimed would suffer most in any global conflict.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).