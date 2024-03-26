In a devastating incident early Tuesday morning, March 26, a portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed after a collision with a large container ship. Reports indicate that the collision caused a fire on the bridge, leading to its eventual collapse and several vehicles plunging into the Patapsco River below. Emergency crews are engaged in a rescue operation amid fears of multiple casualties, with numerous individuals and vehicles still unaccounted for. As the situation unfolds, the incident has prompted a mass casualty response from various agencies, including the Coast Guard and fire department. Shocking video footage captures the magnitude of the disaster, US Car Accident: Mother-Daughter Killed After Getting Struck by Speeding Vehicle in St Louis, Driver Bailed; Video Goes Viral.

Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Collapses

BREAKING: Footage of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore after it was struck by a container ship. https://t.co/KHwXRwWLIb — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 26, 2024

Container Ship Collides With Francis Scott Key Bridge

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland which crosses the Patapsco River has reportedly Collapsed within the last few minutes after being Struck by a Large Container Ship; a Mass Casualty Incident has been Declared with over a Dozen Cars and many Individuals said to… pic.twitter.com/SsPMU8Mjph — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 26, 2024

Fire crews: 7 construction workers and 3-4 civilian vehicles may have been on the bridge when it collapsed. Rescue operation underway. https://t.co/PD4kquFrm0

— BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

🚨#BREAKING: Mass Casualty has been Declared after a Large Container Ship Collides with Key Bridge Causing it completely Collapse⁰ 📌#Baltimore | #Maryland Currently, numerous agencies, including the Coast Guard and fire department have just declared a mass casualty incident as… pic.twitter.com/wvOTOVbvHE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)