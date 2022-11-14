Mumbai, November 14: Amid the ongoing ware between Russia and Ukraine, a horrifying incident has come to light. As per reports, mercenaries from Wagner group, Russian President Vladimir Putin's private army allegedly sexually assaulted a dozen women and girls. According to reports, the soldiers of Wagner group sexually assaulted women and girls as young as 15.

Reportedly, the incident took place in Mali. As per multiple reports, soldiers of Putin's private army also made nude videos of the sexual assault survivors. The incident has come to light after survivors of an armed raid revealed the news of sexual assault by Putin's private army. Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease and Pancreatic Cancer, Claim Reports.

As per reports, soldiers of the private army in Mali are working in advisory role as several incidents of human rights violations, abuses and massacres linked to Putin's private army comes to light. Speaking to The Daily Beast, one of the victim said that a Russian paramilitary allegedly hit her on the head using his gun after she refused to undress. The hit on the head led the woman to pass out.

The woman also claimed that she found herself lying naked on the ground when she regained consciousness. Shockingly, the woman was lying beside about five other women who were also undressed naked by Wagner's mercenaries. "We were surrounded by white soldiers. Some of them were holding phones and taking photographs of us," the woman stated. Vladimir Putin Recruiting Russian Prisoners With HIV, Hepatitis in His ‘Private Army’ for Ukraine War: Reports.

The man who identified himself as Diarra also said that Wagner mercenaries sexually assaulted all the women and even video of victims after lining the up. Talking about the inhumane act, Diarra said, "The women said the white soldiers stripped them, raped them and then brought out their smartphones which they used to video the women's naked bodies. He further added, "The women said they were treated like animals."

