Hantavirus Outbreak ‘Patient Zero’: Dutch Ornithologist Leo Schilperoord Linked to Virus Spread Aboard MV Hondius Ship

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Health authorities have identified the "patient zero" of a recent Hantavirus outbreak aboard a South American cruise ship, MV Hondius, as Leo Schilperoord, a 70-year-old Dutch ornithologist. Schilperoord and his wife, Mirjam, 69, both died after contracting the rare Andes strain of the virus during a birdwatching expedition in Argentina. The case has sparked international concern as the Andes variant is the only known strain capable of human-to-human transmission.

The Fateful Expedition Aboard MV Hondius

The couple, residents of the small Dutch village of Haulerwijk, were nearing the end of a five-month tour through South America. According to local reports, the pair visited a landfill four miles outside the city of Ushuaia on March 27. More Cruise Ship Passengers Test Positive for Hantavirus.

While largely avoided by locals, the site is a popular "pilgrimage point" for global birdwatchers seeking the rare white-throated caracara, also known as Darwin's caracara. Experts believe that while at the landfill, the couple inhaled dust particles contaminated with the waste of long-tailed pygmy rice rats, the primary carriers of the virus. "It is common for birdwatchers to visit landfills because there are many birds there," local guide and photographer Gastón Bretti told Ansa Latina. "It’s a mountain of waste that today far exceeds the limit initially established by the authorities," he added.

Outbreak Aboard the MV Hondius

On April 1, the Schilperoords boarded the MV Hondius in Ushuaia alongside 112 other passengers, many of whom were scientists and fellow bird enthusiasts. Symptoms began for Leo Schilperoord on April 6, including fever, headache, and gastrointestinal distress. He died aboard the vessel five days later. The tragedy deepened when Mirjam Schilperoord disembarked with her husband's body on April 24 during a scheduled stop at St. Helena. While attempting to return to the Netherlands via Johannesburg, South Africa, she was removed from a KLM flight after crew members deemed her too ill to travel. She collapsed and died the following day at the airport.

Tracking and Containment

The identification of the Schilperoords has led to a massive contact-tracing effort. At least seven Americans who were on the MV Hondius also shared an April 25 flight to Johannesburg with Mirjam Schilperoord. These individuals, including two residents of New Jersey, have since returned to the United States. Medical officials are monitoring these passengers closely due to the Andes strain's unique ability to spread between people. Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) carries a high mortality rate, often characterised by rapid respiratory failure. Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: 2 Passengers, French and American, Test Positive for virus After Cruise Ship MV Hondius Evacuation.

A Legacy in Flight

The Schilperoords were well-known in the international birdwatching community, having co-authored studies on migratory geese as early as 1984. Tributes have poured into their local village magazine in Haulerwijk, celebrating their lifelong passion for wildlife. "Like birds in flight," one obituary read. "We will miss you and the stories." Health authorities in Argentina are now reviewing safety protocols at the Ushuaia landfill to prevent further exposure to wildlife enthusiasts visiting the region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).