New Delhi, January 4: The Covid-like Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), currently spreading in China is just a ‘winter occurrence,’ is less severe, and is spreading on a smaller scale, said the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson. The statement comes as photos and videos emerged on social media showing hospitals in China swamped with people amid rising cases of HMPV – causing respiratory illness --, and raising serious concerns of another pandemic akin to Covid-19.

Speaking to reporters, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called it an annual occurrence in winter and assured that the country is safe to travel. “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere. Recently, the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration of China held a press conference to share information about the prevention and control of respiratory diseases in China during the wintertime,” said Ning. ‘HMPV Outbreak’ in China: Indian Health Officials Say ‘No Need To Worry’ Amid ‘Rise’ in COVID-Like Human Metapneumovirus.

“The diseases appear to be less severe and spread on a smaller scale compared with the previous year,” she added. Further, reassuring the safety of citizens and tourists, she noted: "I can assure you that the Chinese government cares about the health of Chinese citizens and foreigners coming to China", adding that "It is safe to travel in China".

Over the last few days, there has been a sudden spike in respiratory illnesses across China, reminding people of a similar surge before Covid was confirmed. The media in neighbouring countries like Indonesia, India, and Japan also cautioned its citizens to be aware of the situation in China and take needed precautions. ‘HMPV Outbreak’ in China: Health Ministry Monitoring Respiratory and Seasonal Influenza Cases in India Amid Recent ‘Rise’ in Acute Respiratory Infections in China, Say Official Sources.

Meanwhile, Indian health officials have also assured that there is no need to worry. "The spread of HMPV in China is like any other respiratory virus," said Dr Atul Goel, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), while speaking to the media

“There is no need for alarm, about the present situation," he added. The expert noted that the disease can lead to "flu-like symptoms," in the elderly and very young children. HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and is part of the Pneumoviridae family along with the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The virus can lead to upper and lower respiratory disease in people of all ages. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are majorly affected. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

It reportedly has an incubation period of between three to five days. Wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, and increasing immunity can help prevent the disease. HMPV had in 2023 been detected in the Netherlands, Britain, Finland, Australia, Canada, the US, and China.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2025 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).