Jakarta, December 7: A woman was whipped recently in Indonesia's Aceh province after she was found with a man, who wasn't her husband, in a house. According to the news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), Sharia police in Aceh capital Banda Aceh flogged the woman in public. "She was caught in close proximity to a man who is not her husband in a house," AFP reported. Saudi Arabia Abolishes Flogging as a Punishment.

Indonesia's Aceh is the only region in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country that imposes Sharia law. Last month, a 19-year-old child rapist was canned publicly in Aceh. The teenager had collapsed during the punishment. According to a report by the Mail Online, he was sentenced to 146 lashes, a serious punishment reserved for the most heinous crimes. Indonesian Minister Apologises After Arrest on Bribe Charge.

The 19-year-old was arrested earlier this year on charges of molesting and raping a minor. When he was canned, he pleaded for the punishment to stop and collapsed. A medic had then treated him briefly and the flogging had restarted.

In September another man collapsed after receiving 52 lashes as punishment for raping a child. He was sentenced to 169 lashes but prosecutors postponed his punishment deeming him unfit to continue.

