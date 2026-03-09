As the holy month of Ramadan approaches its final phase, millions of Muslims globally are preparing for Eid al-Fitr 2026, also known as Eid and Eid Ul Fitr. Determining the end of the 29 or 30-day Ramadan or Ramzan month depends entirely on the sighting of the crescent moon, known as Chand Raat. Based on the 2026 lunar calendar and established start dates, the world will likely see a staggered celebration of Eid 2026 beginning as early as March 19 in the Middle East, followed by South Asia and Oceania over the subsequent 48 hours.

Eid al-Fitr begins with the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal. The night the moon is sighted is celebrated as Chand Raat, a time of festive preparation and community gatherings. Because the Islamic calendar is lunar, the date of Eid shifts roughly 10 to 11 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar. Eid 2026 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr and Shawwal Moon Sighting?

For 2026, the global Muslim community is divided into two primary groups based on when they commenced their Ramadan fasts in February.

List of Countries Observing Eid al-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting on March 18

Countries that began Ramadan on February 18 will look for the crescent moon on the evening of Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Yemen, Palestine, and Afghanistan.

Expected Eid 2026 Date: If the moon is sighted on March 18, Eid al-Fitr 2026 will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19. If the moon is not visible, Ramadan will complete 30 days, placing Eid on Friday, March 20.

In the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and France, Muslims are following a split schedule. Some communities follow the Saudi Arabian announcement (March 18 sighting), while others rely on local astronomical visibility (March 19 sighting).

List of Countries Holding Eid 2026 Moon Sighting on March 19

Countries that started Ramadan a day later, on February 19, will head to rooftops and open spaces to sight the moon on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Countries: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oman, and Singapore.

Other Regions: Turkey, Iran, Japan, South Africa, and several Central Asian nations like Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

Expected Eid Date: A successful sighting on March 19 would mean Eid celebrations begin on Friday, March 20. If the moon remains invisible, Eid Ul Fitr will be observed on March 21.

Countries Holding Eid 2026 Moon Sighting on March 19-20

Countries in the far east often are observing a different window. In Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, the moon sighting effort will span between March 19 and March 20, likely pushing their Eid celebrations to March 20 or March 21, depending on local sightings and announcements. Eid 2026 Date: When Is Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia and UAE?

Eid Chand Raat

Chand Raat is characterized by a surge in activity. In South Asian countries like India and Pakistan, markets stay open until dawn. Women apply henna (Mehendi), and families shop for new clothes and sweets.

The following morning, Eid al-Fitr or the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" begins with a special congregational prayer (Salat al-Eid). A key religious obligation before the prayer is Zakat al-Fitr, a mandatory act of charity to ensure that the less fortunate can also participate in the festivities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).