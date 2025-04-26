A massive explosion rocked southern Iran’s Bandar Abbas city, sending shockwaves through the area and frightening residents who reported the ground shaking amid scenes of chaos. Dramatic footage captured a mushroom cloud rising into the sky following the blast. The explosion occurred at Shahid Rajaee port, a key facility in the region. Hormozgan province’s crisis management chief confirmed the incident, stating, “A strong explosion occurred a few minutes ago, but the cause is not yet known.” Investigations are underway. Iran Mine Blast: 50 Killed, 20 Injured After Methane Gas Leak Causes Deadly Explosion at Coal Mine in Tabas (Watch Videos).

Blast Rocks Bandar Abbas

BREAKING: Massive explosion hits the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas pic.twitter.com/PDNvcmCVOi — BNO News (@BNONews) April 26, 2025

