Tehran, March 16: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reiterated his country's demand for compensation from its "enemy." "We will obtain compensation from the enemy, and if he refuses, we will take as much of his property as we determine, and if that is not possible, we will destroy the same amount of his property," read a post on the supreme leader's Telegram account, Xinhua news agency reported. Earlier on Thursday, new Supreme Leader in his first message to the country, called for continued resistance and said that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.

In a written message, Mojtaba Khamenei vowed revenge for those killed in the conflict, insisting that Tehran "will not refrain from avenging the blood of its martyrs". The message, local media reported, was read by a female presenter on Iranian state television. It also said "the tool of closing the Strait of Hormuz must be preserved" and warned that Iran could open "other fronts, if necessary". The message added that Iran seeks friendly relations with neighbouring countries and would target only bases from which attacks are launched against it. Mojtaba Khamenei Issues First Statement After Becoming Iran’s Supreme Leader, Says Iran Should Use Strait of Hormuz Closure as Leverage.

"The message attributed to Khamenei, the Islamic Republic’s third supreme leader, was released without any indication of his whereabouts, health condition or physical status," Iran International reported. Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday that Iran’s newly installed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, had been wounded and forced into hiding as the country’s military leadership struggled amid intense American strikes. Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth said Iran’s leadership was under growing pressure as the military campaign continued. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Resolves To Keep Fighting in His First Public Remarks.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US bases and assets across the Middle East. Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei, was selected as Iran's new supreme leader, the Assembly of Experts announced on March 8.

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