New Delhi, February 25: A viral video of seven year old cricketer Aina Wazir from North Waziristan has sparked global attention, but the spotlight soon turned grim after the man who filmed the clip was allegedly abducted and assaulted.

The video, shot by local citizen journalist and school principal Zafran Wazir, showed Aina bowling confidently on an uneven ground in Shewa village, located in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghanistan border. Social media users across Pakistan and beyond praised her speed and accuracy, with some even comparing her bowling action to that of former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn. Sara Baloch Viral Video: 3 Arrested in Pakistan, Beware of 'Assam' Fake Links.

Aina Wazir Cricket Video Sparks Abduction Row in Pakistan

واو: ماشاءاللہ اس بچی کی باولنگ چیک کرے۔ آئینہ وزیر کا تعلق تحصیل شیواہ شگہ زالول خیل سے ہے اور شہید #عمرگل کی بیٹی ہے ، یہ بچوں کا ایک ٹورنامنٹ ہے جس میں آئینہ کی اپنی ٹیم ہے، افسوس مواقع نہیں ہے ورنہ ہمارے بچوں میں بہت ٹیلنٹ ہے، pic.twitter.com/cPzVBJ9ulk — Badshah Pashteen (@badshahpashten) February 18, 2026

However, as the clip went viral, reports emerged that Zafran was allegedly abducted by unidentified individuals from the Shewa subdivision. During his captivity, a video surfaced in which he described sharing the cricket footage as his “mistake” and apologised, saying he was in the custody of unknown persons. The abductors reportedly claimed that recording and circulating footage of a minor girl playing cricket was against Islamic values and Pashtun traditions. Sara Baloch Viral Video Controversy: List of Pakistani TikTokers and Influencers Who Faced Deadly Attacks or Harassment.

According to local police, Zafran was later recovered following intervention by tribal elders through a jirga. District Police Officer Sajjad Hussain confirmed that he had safely reunited with his family and that investigations were ongoing. Images circulating online after his release showed visible bruises, raising concerns that he had been beaten.

The incident has triggered widespread debate on women’s participation in sports, freedom of expression and security in conflict affected regions. For audiences in India and worldwide, the episode highlights how a simple cricket video turned into a flashpoint involving culture, tradition and alleged militant intimidation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).