International human rights organizations and the United Nations have raised fresh alarms over the resurgence of bacha bazi, a centuries-old form of child exploitation in Afghanistan, following the implementation of a sweeping new penal code by the Taliban in January 2026. While the de facto authorities have officially banned the practice of bacha bazi under their interpretation of Sharia law, observers report that the code fails to explicitly criminalize many forms of sexual violence against minors, effectively creating a legal vacuum that allows the abuse to persist.

What Is Bacha Bazi?

Bacha bazi, which translates literally from Persian as "boy play," is a pederastic practice in which adolescent boys are exploited by powerful men for entertainment and sexual abuse. The boys, often recruited from impoverished or displaced families, are frequently coerced into cross-dressing, wearing bells on their feet, and dancing at private gatherings.

Beyond the public performance, the practice involves the systematic enslavement and sexual violation of these minors. Historically, bacha bazi has been a symbol of status and power for warlords, commanders and wealthy elites, who "own" the boys as property. Taliban Legalises Domestic Violence Without ‘Broken Bones’ in New Afghanistan Penal Code.

Legal Ambiguity in the 2026 Penal Code

On January 7, 2026, the Taliban’s supreme leader issued a 119-article decree establishing new criminal procedural regulations. Human rights groups, including the organization Rawadari, noted that the new code institutionalises a hierarchical social system and, crucially, lacks comprehensive protections for children.

Article 30 of the code prohibits only physical violence that results in "bone fractures" or "tearing of the skin," leaving psychological and sexual abuse of minors unaddressed. Furthermore, the code’s explicit recognition of "enslaved" persons (Ghulam) has drawn international condemnation for potentially legitimizing the servitude inherent in bacha bazi.

Barriers to Justice and Reporting

Survivors of bacha bazi face significant obstacles in seeking help. Under the current regime, "moral crimes" such as adultery or same-sex relations are subject to hudud punishments, including public flogging. This legal environment discourages victims from reporting their exploitation, as they fear being penalized for the acts they were forced to commit.

Is Bacha Bazi Banned in Afghanistan?

While bacha bazi was strictly banned during the Taliban's first stint in power (1996–2001) and formally outlawed by the previous Islamic Republic in 2017, it has proven difficult to eradicate. Experts note that during the 20-year conflict, the practice resurfaced openly among various local militias and power brokers.

Despite current official denials from Taliban spokespersons, who label human rights reports as "biased," independent monitors maintain that the "culture of silence" and the lack of a robust, modern legal framework have allowed the exploitation of Afghan boys to return to the shadows of private life, where it remains a pervasive human rights crisis.

Bacha Bazi Banned in Pakistan

In Pakistan, bacha bazi, often locally referred to as lunda bazi in certain regions, is illegal under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018. The practice is most prevalent in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where adolescent boys are exploited for dancing and sexual abuse by influential men. Pakistan Grapples With Manhole Cover Thefts As ‘Gutter Law’ Brings 10-Year Jail Threat.

While Section 377 of the PPC criminalizes "unnatural offenses" and the Zina Ordinance provides a legal framework for prosecution, enforcement remains inconsistent due to the deep-rooted social influence of perpetrators and a "culture of silence" surrounding the victims. Despite the formal ban and increased scrutiny following high-profile child abuse cases in recent years, rights groups like Sahil continue to report that the practice persists in rural pockets and informal settings.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).