On Tuesday, the Royal Family of Britain took to social media and said that the Coronation of The King will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Westminster Abbey. "The Coronation of The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey," the Royal Family said. The Royal Family also said that the ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside Camila, The Queen Consort.

King Charles III To Be Crowned Alongside the Queen Consort

King Charles III’s coronation will be on Saturday 6 May next year - with Camilla, the Queen Consort, crowned alongside him, Buckingham Palace says https://t.co/uPr7ArfphT — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 11, 2022

Here’s What the Royal Family Said

The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2022

