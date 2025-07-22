A journalist in Brazil accidentally stepped on the body of a missing 12-year-old girl while reporting live on her disappearance in Bacabal. The chilling moment was caught on video as the reporter, Lenildo Frazao, noticed something in the water and hesitated, saying, "I think there’s something down here at the bottom." He appeared shaken and admitted, "I’m scared," unsure if it was the girl or just a fish. The victim, Raissa, had drowned while cooling off with friends in the Mearim River. Firefighters and divers later recovered her body at the exact spot where the reporter was filming. A post-mortem confirmed accidental drowning, with no signs of violence. Brazil Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Back Seat of Car After Stepmother Allegedly Forgets To Drop Him at Nursery in Videira; Investigation Underway.

Journalist Steps on Missing Girl’s Body in Brazil

Brazilian journalist discovers body of missing 12yo girl while filming report about her disappearance pic.twitter.com/73ygG2tGYh — RT (@RT_com) July 21, 2025

